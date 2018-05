A barn fire broke out in Merrill after the owner attempted to burn out the inside of his silo foundation Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Merrill Fire Department.

It happened at W7209 Joe Snow Rd. around 5:30 p.m.

The owner went into the home momentarily and when he returned, a brush pile next to the foundation caught fire.

The owner then went back inside for a fire extinguisher and when he came back out, the barn was on fire. Multiple crews, including the state Department of Natural Resources, responded to the scene.

There were no reported injuries.