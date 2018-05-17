Near critical fire danger expected Friday

Tonight: Mostly clear.

Low: 46 Wind: East 5-10

Friday: Mostly sunny and a bit breezy.

High: 75 Wind: SE 10-18

Critical fire danger will develop again on Friday, with precipitation chances lessening for the weekend.

High pressure will remain in control for another day, keeping mostly sunny skies in place for Friday. Winds will be a bit on the breezy side, up to 20 mph, and with low relative humidity expected, the fire danger will be very high in the afternoon and evening. High will be a few degrees warmer than today in the mid 70s.

Some clouds will roll into the area on Saturday, but there will still be times of sunshine. A cold front will approach the area with some showers, but the showers are expected to weaken and dissipate as they move in from the north west. So for now, only a 30% chance of showers is expected Saturday evening and overnight, with the best chance being in the northwest part of the area. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s once again.

We'll see more clouds stick around on Sunday, with a few lingering showers possible early in the day. Otherwise we'll see a break before a slow moving low pressure system begins to track towards the state. Models aren't in agreement with the path or how fast this system will move, so there's only a 30% chance of showers later in the day Sunday into Monday, and mainly for the southern half of the area. Highs Sunday and Monday will be cooler in the upper 60s to low 70s.

High pressure will move back in behind this system and bring dry, sunny, and warm weather back into the region. Depending on how much rain falls this weekend, dangerous fire conditions will likely be a concern once again Tuesday into next Friday as there isn't any good chances for rain. Highs will rebounds back into the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great Thursday! Meteorologist Samantha Kuffel 2:30 p.m. May 17th, 2018