After successful season, five Pointers receive WIAC honors

Five players from the 2018 UW-Stevens Point baseball team received conference recognition on Thursday. Senior pitchers Nathan Mulzer and Ben Miller were named to the all-WIAC team while Cole Erickson, Drew Spaeth and freshman centerfielder Payton Nelson were named to the Honorable Mention team. The Pointers finished in third place in the WIAC with a 15-9 record and a 24-14 mark overall. They narrowly missed out on qualifying for the NCAA Tournament.

All-WIAC

Nathan Mulzer, Lefthanded Pitcher

The senior struck out 68 batters this year which was good enough for fourth in the conference. Opponents hit just .213 against him in 2018. In 21 appearances during his career, the southpaw went 7-5 with a 3.74 ERA in 79.1 innings pitched.

Ben Miller, Righthanded Pitcher

Miller posted a 1.76 ERA, the second-lowest in the league, in his final year with the Point. He recorded 42 strikeouts against just five walks, the best ratio among pitchers in the WIAC. Miller finishes his career at 12-5 with a 3.21 ERA across 157 innings in 34 appearances.

Honorable Mention

Drew Spaeth, Righthanded Pitcher

The Stratford native had an ERA of just 2.25 this year, finishing his career with a 3.31 ERA. He leaves Stevens Point with an 8-8 record in 98 career innings.

Payton Nelson, Centerfield

As a true freshman, Nelson started in all 38 games this year and had a .289 batting average. Of his 41 hits, 14 of them were for extra bases. The former Wausau West star will play in town this summer for the Wisconsin Woodchucks in the Northwoods League.

Cole Erickson, Righthanded Pitcher

This is Erickson's third career conference honors. He led UWSP in wins (7) and innings pitched (65) in 2018. His final career numbers are 17-7 with a 3.30 ERA in 223.1 innings.

