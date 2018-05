The Brewers placed OF/1B Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list on Thursday with middle back tightness. The move is retroactive to Monday, May 14th.

Braun missed all three games of the Brewers' series win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

He is eligible for reinstatement as early as Thursday, May 24, when the Brewers open a three-game home series with the New York Mets.

Milwaukee plans to make a corresponding Roster move Friday.