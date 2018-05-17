SPASH hires Jon Krull as new head basketball coach

Stevens Point Area High School has hired Jon Krull as the new boys basketball coach. Krull takes over for longtime head coach, Scott Anderson, who resigned in April. Krull has been an assistant coach for the team for the last eight years.

“Jon Krull brings a wealth of basketball knowledge, coaching experience, along with a high level of passion and work ethic to the position”, SPASH athletic director Michael Blair said.

Krull played for the UWSP basketball team where he won two national championships and was a two-time all conference performer.

“We are very excited and to have Coach Krull lead our SPASH boys’ basketball program,” Blair said. “His background as a player at UWSP and his tenure as an assistant coach in the premier basketball program in the state prepares him well for this position.”

As an assistant at SPASH, Krull helped lead the Panthers to three-straight WIAA Division 1 Basketball State Championships from 2015-2017.