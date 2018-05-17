Governor encourages parents to claim child tax rebate - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Governor encourages parents to claim child tax rebate

Posted:
By Taralynn Asack, Multimedia Journalist, Weekend Anchor
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Governor Scott Walker stopped at Mills Fleet Farm in Wausau Thursday to encourage parents to claim their $100 child tax rebate.

Walker said as of Thursday morning, more than 200,000 families have applied.

Parents can apply for the rebate here: https://childtaxrebate.wi.gov/_/ 

The deadline is July 2.

Walker also touted a low unemployment rate, as it dropped to a record low of 2.8 percent.

Democrats weighed in and said the Badger State's unemployment rate is riding the wave of the national economy and say Wisconsin is under-performing its neighbors.

