Governor encourages parents to claim child tax rebate

Governor Scott Walker stopped at Mills Fleet Farm in Wausau Thursday to encourage parents to claim their $100 child tax rebate.

Walker said as of Thursday morning, more than 200,000 families have applied.

Parents can apply for the rebate here: https://childtaxrebate.wi.gov/_/

The deadline is July 2.

Walker also touted a low unemployment rate, as it dropped to a record low of 2.8 percent.

Democrats weighed in and said the Badger State's unemployment rate is riding the wave of the national economy and say Wisconsin is under-performing its neighbors.