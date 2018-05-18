Picture of teen shading woman with umbrella at bus stop goes viral

A Texas teen's act of kindness is giving people across the country a reason to smile.

According to KTRK, Louis Jordan was picking his mom up from work in Houston when he saw a stranger sitting in the heat at a bus stop.

"It was unbearably hot," Jordan said. "I wouldn't want to be out there in the sun."

Jordan remembered he had an umbrella in his car. He grabbed it and brought it over to block the woman from the harsh sun.

"Come to find out, it was going to be a little longer for METRO Lift to come and get her," he said. "So we ended up waiting out there for an hour and 45 minutes."

Jordan and the woman, Michelle, became fast friends. Now, anytime he sees her waiting for the bus he grabs his umbrella and spends time with her.

"We laugh, joke," he said. "She's in a book club. Come to find out, she likes pork chops."



Bernette Botts, Jordan's mom, took the now-viral image. She said she has witnessed her son's kindness before. He rescued his grandmother, who was trapped during Hurricane Harvey.

"She was trapped inside, four feet of water, no power," Botts said. "He called me back from my mom's and said, 'I got her.'"

Botts said she's a "proud mama." Jordan said acts of kindness are reminders that there's good in the world.

"I pray that God allows me to be used every day," he said. "I've been down and out so much."