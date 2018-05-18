Merrill attorney reprimanded for sexy messages sent to client

MERRILL (WAOW) - A Merrill attorney who asked a client to "wear something sexy" to an appointment and sent other sexually suggestive and flirtatious messages received a public reprimand from the state Supreme Court for violating rules of professional conduct.

John Schellpfeffer agreed to the reprimand following a woman's complaints to the Office of Lawyer Regulation about receiving "sexually charged" messages from him while he represented her in 2016 in a divorce, a paternity case and two child protective services cases.

Schellpfeffer is the former Lincoln County district attorney. In a high-profile case that attracted national attention, his then-fiancee was sentenced to prison in 2014 for trying to hire a hit man to kill him in exchange for cash and sex.

The four-page reprimand issued May 7 said Schellpfeffer created a conflict of interest with the messages to the divorce client through his phone and Facebook messaging.

In one, while trying to arrange appointments with her, he said he wanted to see her "all dolled up" and told her to "wear something sexy," according to the reprimand, issued by a Supreme Court referee.

In another, he told this joke: "What did the Easter egg say to the boiling water? It's gonna take a while to get me hard. I just got laid by some chick."

Many of the attorney's messages to the woman were work-related, the reprimand said. But once she "terminated the relationship," he invited her "for drinks even though the client was under court orders not to consume alcohol."

Schellpfeffer, a licensed attorney since 1992 who was also reprimanded in 2003, admitted "the wrongfulness of his conduct," the document said.

For the fiscal year ending June 30, the Office of Lawyer Regulation issued 12 public reprimands to attorneys, said Bill Weigel, litigation counsel for the agency. Those were among 37 forms of discipline handed down.

Wisconsin has about 20,000 attorneys, Weigel said.