Variable clouds this weekend with slight chances of showers

Tonight: Partly cloudy north of Wausau, more clouds to the south. Slight chance of showers across the eastern and southeastern parts of the area, including Menominee, Shawano, Waupaca, and Waushara Counties.

Low: 51 Wind: SE/E ~5

Saturday: Variable clouds, 20% chance of showers.

High: 74 Wind: becoming NW 8-15

The afternoon was mild with temperatures ranging from the mid 70s to around 80. The southeast to south winds were breezy at times. Some cloud cover developed late.

A low pressure system will track into the eastern Great Lakes region through tonight. This will bring more cloud cover over the area-especially to the south of Wausau. There will be a chance of a few showers tonight through the far eastern and southeastern parts of the area, including Shawano, Menominee, Waupaca, and Waushara Counties.

A cold front will slide through Saturday, but there will only be a slight chance of showers as it passes.

The cold front will settle over the southern Midwest Sunday and Monday. Two low pressure systems will track from the Plains along the front. The first will bring a chance of a few showers mainly over the southern part of the area Sunday, with a chance of scattered showers throughout Monday as the second system moves through.

Dry weather is forecast through Thursday, with a chance of showers and possible T-storms Friday.

The temperature pattern will remain near or a bit above average the next several days.

Tree pollen levels were in the high range today as measured and provided courtesy of the Marshfield Clinic-Wausau Center.

Have a good weekend! Meteorologist Mike Breunling 3:30 p.m. May 18, 2018