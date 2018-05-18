Fallen officers honored during Marathon Co. Law Enforcement Memorial

Hundreds gathered at Northland Lutheran High School Friday for the Marathon County Law Enforcement Memorial.

The event was hosted by the Kronenwetter Police Department. Officers from across the county, their families, legal officials, community members and students attended. All fallen officers in Marathon County were honored, with a specific emphasis on Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland whose watch ended in the shooting rampage on March 22, 2017.

The theme of National Police Week in Washington, D.C., was "Never Let Them Walk Alone." That message carried over into Friday's local memorial.

"Their uniform is often blue, but they come in brown and green and suntan too," said Marathon County District Attorney Theresa Wetzsteon, reciting a poem. "Never let them walk alone."

Sheriff Scott Parks appreciated the message.

"I was thinking back to the funeral service for Jason Weiland, and how the community stepped up and let us see that they'll never let us walk alone," he said after the event.

Parks, along with Everest Metro Police Chief Clayton Schulz said they were very grateful for the ceremony as well as the community's support over the past year.