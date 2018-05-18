Hundreds of students learn wild life skills in Taylor Co.

420 students gathered at the Taylor County Fair Grounds Friday for the 11th annual Sportsman Youth Expo.

Friday's event was to help student's put down a traditional textbook and learn crucial wild life skills.

The event included 24 various vendors stationed to help students learn how to identify various fish, skin an animal and even learn how to trap a bear.

"Learning experience for everyone and things that everybody should need to know," said Jess Grzanna one of the parent chaperones.

He said this is a much more beneficial way of learning crucial survival skills.

"Everybody learns a different way and when they can experience it, it's much better than reading it or somebody telling them something," he said.

His daughter Madison Grzanna agreed that this was a valuable way of learning.

"I like hands on stuff because I like to touch things and know what to do because videos aren't that easier to understand," the 5th grader said.

Madison was among the many student's that made sure to take away something from the expo.

"I now know the four rules of hunter safety," she said.

One of the event coordinators said this is a way for student's to take a moment away from electronics.

"It shows them what the outdoors are about it gets them outside and maybe they will find something they are passionate about and will pursue for the rest of their life," Jill Behrens said.

She said events like this may be a once in a lifetime opportunity for some students.

"Some of these kids never have a chance to hunt or fish in their lifetime," Behrens said."This gives them the opportunity to try different things."