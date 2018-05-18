UPDATE: Missing Wausau woman found safe - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Missing Wausau woman found safe

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
MINOCQUA (WAOW) -- A missing Wausau woman has been found safe, according to officials. Roughly six hours after Susanna Meseberg was last seen, authorities cancelled the missing persons alert.

Minocqua Police are searching for a missing woman with Alzheimer's from the Beacons Resort, according to a press release.

Susanne Marie Meseberg, 68, from Wausau was last seen around 3:30 p.m.

She is 5'04", 120lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing blue pants and a bluish-gray "Beacons" sweatshirt. She also has a pacemaker.

If you have any information you are asked to call the Minocqua Police Department (715) 356-3234. 

