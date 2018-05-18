Friday Sports Report: West's Schiling K's 13 in loss - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Friday Sports Report: West's Schiling K's 13 in loss

Baseball

Almond-Bancroft 7, Rosholt 6
Athens 6, Assumption 1  
Coleman 2, Wrightstown 1
Florence 7, White Lake 3
Owen-Withee 11, Loyal 5
Spencer 8, Gilman 6 
Stanley-Boyd 10, Fall Creek 4
Washburn 13, South Shore 3 
Neillsville 8, Marshfield Columbus 2
Edwards 0, Pittsville 10

Softball 

Athens 12, Newman 8 
Lakeland 4, Ironwood 0
Marathon 4, Wausau West 3 
Marshfield 16, Merdford 1 
Mosinee 5, Onalaska 4 (9 innings)
Spencer 4, Gilman 3
Stevens Point 8, Slinger 3 
Stratford 2, Chequamegon 1 (8 innings) 
Weyauwega-Fremont 6, Campbellsport 0 
D.C. Everest 8, Eau Claire North 7 (Game 1)
D.C. Everest 8, Eau Claire North 0 (Game 2)

Girls Soccer

Medford 3, Assumption 0 
Wisconsin Rapids 1, De Pere 0 
D.C. Everest 1, Divine Savior Holy Angels 0

