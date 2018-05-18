Former Cub and Woodchuck Justin Berg back in Wisconsin

Former Chicago Cub relief pitcher and Woodchucks hero Justin Berg was back in Central Wisconsin Thursday visiting Antigo. News 9 Sports' Morey Hershgordon caught up with Berg after the game.



Your alma mater is 21-1 and ranked tenth in the state. What do you think of them now that you've seen them play in person?

"They're a really solid team and they have a lot of depth. It's my first time seeing them play but man they can really hit the ball. They have a lot of depth when it comes to pitching. And the coaching staff is great. Those guys know how to put a team together."

So you're saying you wouldn't want to face them?

"Oh man, I don't know. They're pretty tough. I think I could compete a little, maybe? Haha"

How excited are you to be back in your home state?

"I'm really excited to be back in the state of Wisconsin. I have a lot of friends and family here. To be able to travel and see those guys again, it's going to be great. The summers are beautiful up here and the state has some great baseball fans."

And you're back in the Northwoods League. What are you most looking forward to?

"I'm excited to see how the league has developed over the years. Used to be eight teams when I played, and now they're 20 teams. It's projected to be the best college summer baseball league in the country and I believe it was the best in the country last year. We're going to be loaded with talent. It should be a lot of fun."

"It's literally like the first step of minor league baseball. It really prepared me and some of the guys for that transitional phase into minor league baseball. You're going to see a lot of coaches and players use the Northwoods League as a stepping stone to get to the next level."

What do you remember most about playing for the Wisconsin Woodchucks and winning the Northwoods League World Series in 2003?

"Man it was fun. We were loaded with a lot of guys. I think 10 guys got drafted from that team. A few of us ended up making it to the big leagues. It was myself, Mark Lowe, and Ben Zobrist. I think a lot of people know who Ben Zobrist is. My manager was Steve Foster and now he's the pitching coach for the Colorado Rockies."