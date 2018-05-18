Tundraland opens in downtown Wausau - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tundraland opens in downtown Wausau

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW)- About 60 new jobs are expected to be added to the Wausau  area because of a downtown business expansion.

Tundraland began a grand opening celebration on Friday.

The Wausau showroom on Third Street is the Wisconsin-based company's fourth location.

"We wanted to come to Wausau for a long time.  One of the things we love about this community is the focus on the art and and music. That fits right into our wheelhouse.  After all if you take away those things in the city all you have is sidewalks and parking meters," Tundraland President Brian Gottlieb said.

The company president also presented a $25,000 check to Wausau Events and $19,500 to the Wausau River District.

