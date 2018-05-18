Riders prepare for annual Harley Davidson MDA ride

Hundreds of Harley riders hopped on their hogs Friday evening to parade through Wausau. The event is part of the 14th annual Harley-Davidson of Wausau's Spring Ride for MDA.

The money raised benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

"All the money stays local, the big thing from this event is to send local children to MDA summer camps," said Abby Forcey, MDA fundraising coordinator.

For Bill McKeever, an organizer of the event, the ride is all about giving back.

"If you have your health don't take it for granted," said McKeever. "Get out and enjoy the benefits giving to the people not as fortunate, to me that's a big deal."

The annual event kicked off Thursday with the parade of Friday evening drawing hundreds of riders.

"It's a great event for charity, and it's nice to have something local," said rider Mark Zieglmeier.

The parade came with a pleasant surprise for riders: Bill Davidson, the great grandson of a Harley Davidson founder joined in.

"It makes me really proud, being a family member and seeing all these Harleys, and these people coming out with good hearts raising funds for muscular dystrophy, it's wonderful," said Davidson.

Hundreds more are expected to leave from Harley Davidson Saturday morning and make the ride to the North Star Mohican Casino. With the nice weather, organizers said they expect a big turnout.

"It's nice to see local people benefiting from what all these people do," said McKeever. "It's like one big family, that's how these events really take off because everybody is helping everybody."

Last year they raised $80,000 and with the nicer weather they're hoping to break that this year.