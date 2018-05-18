Wisconsin rallies in NCAA regional win over Oregon State

Tuscaloosa, Ala (WKOW) - The Wisconsin softball team rallied back from a three-run deficit for an eight inning, 9-3 opening-round win against Oregon State in Tuscaloosa Regional Friday night in Alabama.

Oregon State scored one run in the first inning and two more in the third but were shut out the rest of the way. Meanwhile, the Badgers tied the game in the top of the seventh inning and pulled ahead in the eighth, scoring six runs on their way to the 9-3 win.

Wisconsin collected eight hits and was lead by senior second baseman Kelsey Jenkins and her 2-4 night at the plate with a RBI.

Freshman Taylor Johnson and sophomore Jordan Little each drove in three runs at the plate. Junior Gabby Scherle added a RBI, part of the nine total runs scored by the Badgers.

Wisconsin will play the winner of Middle Tennessee State and No. 12 Alabama on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. (C.T.)