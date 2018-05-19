Damp for some on Monday, then warming up again

Sunday night: Mostly clear and frosty north of Marathon County. Mostly cloudy with a small chance of light rain late well to the south.

Low: (Upper 20s far north to lower 40s far south) Wind: Light East

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of patchy light rain or drizzle, especially from Wausau southward.

High: 66 Wind: E to SE 3 - 8

An area of low pressure south of Wisconsin will bring some light rain or drizzle chances through Monday evening, especially over the southern half of Wisconsin. With the cool air in place, there could be some frost late Sunday night over the north half of the News 9 area, where there will be less cloud cover. Lows should vary from the upper 20s in northern Wisconsin to the upper 30s around Wausau to the lower to mid 40s in the far south. Winds will be light from the east.

Monday should be mostly cloudy, although a bit of sunshine is possible north of Highway 8. Again a few light showers or some drizzle is possible, more likely south of Wausau. Highs will stay in the 60s generally with winds from the east to southeast around 5 mph.

High pressure will work in Tuesday bringing partly cloudy and pleasant conditions. Lows will be in the 40s with highs in the mid 70s. Rather warm air will push in from Wednesday through Friday as southerly winds develop. Highs should be up around 80 degrees. It will turn more humid gradually as well.

It should be partly cloudy Wednesday with greater amounts of clouds Thursday and Friday. There is a 30% chance of a few showers or thunderstorms Thursday with the chance going up to 60% Friday into early Saturday as a cold front slowly moves through. There is some potential of strong or severe storms, so be sure to monitor News 9 throughout the week.

It will be cooler and less humid with a nice amount of sunshine Sunday and Monday. Highs are expected to be in the mid to upper 70s Saturday, dropping to the upper 60s to around 70 Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day Holiday. At this point it looks dry for your outdoor activities to finish up the Holiday weekend.

Enjoy the rest of your Sunday! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 2:30 p.m., 20-May 2018