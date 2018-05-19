UPDATE: Name released in deadly Marathon Co. farm accident

Paul Kloos died after a manure pit exploded Friday morning, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

The 19-year-old is from Stratford. Officials said it happened in the township of Hull in Marathon County shortly after 8 a.m.

According to his obituary, he leaves behind numerous family members, including parents, a grandfather, a brother and a sister along with a fiance and soon to be daughter.

A cause of the explosion has not been released.

***************************************************************

A manure pump explosion killed one person in Marathon County Friday morning, according to officials.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department said it happened just after 8 a.m. in the township of Hull.

No other information was released.