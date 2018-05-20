Database will give Ohio police information of people with disabi - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Database will give Ohio police information of people with disabilities

 COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- A new database will alert Ohio law enforcement officers about motorists and passengers with communication disabilities who could be mistaken for someone impaired or a threat.

The Blade reports the Legislature approved creating the database at the urging of Jenny Hughes, of Walbridge, in northwestern Ohio.

 Hughes' oldest son is 24, has autism, but is high functioning and recently started driving. Her 23-year-old son is severely autistic and doesn't drive, but could become agitated if he's in a vehicle that's pulled over.

The database goes online in early August. It would include personal information about people tied to specific vehicles and linked with the database used by law enforcement officers to check license plates.

  Forms to voluntarily put names in the database will be available on Ohio's disabilities agency website 

