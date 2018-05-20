Milwaukee airport to collect change to fund homeless program

MILWAUKEE (AP) -- Milwaukee County wants to collect spare pocket change from airport travelers to help the homeless.

James Mathy is the Milwaukee County housing administrator. He tells Wisconsin Public Radio that containers near security checkpoints at General Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee will accept change donations to support rental assistance and employment aid for people struggling with homelessness.

Mathy was inspired by a similar program at Denver International Airport, which raised more than $280,000 in three years. He says he's excited to see how much the program will be able to raise, though the Milwaukee airport doesn't see the same amount of traffic as Denver.

He says the proceeds will go toward the Greater Milwaukee Foundation's Housing First Endowment.

Mathy expects the containers to be available by July 4.