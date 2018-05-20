UPDATE:Toddler dies in apartment fire in Portage

Paul Kloos died after a manure pit exploded Friday morning, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A Delafield woman's emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer, and now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.
A Merrill attorney who asked a client to "wear something sexy" to an appointment and sent other sexually suggestive and flirtatious messages received a public reprimand from the state Supreme Court for violating rules of professional conduct.
Scientists say a wide lava flow that crossed a road in a Hawaii neighborhood continues to be active and is advancing at rates up to 300 yards (274 meters) per hour.
Mostly cloudy and cool Monday with a chance of light rain, especially south of Wausau. Turning warmer for mid-week.
A body was pulled from the Wisconsin River Sunday, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.
