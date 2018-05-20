UPDATE:Toddler dies in apartment fire in Portage

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Portage police confirm fire crews couldn't get to the young child who was trapped on the fifth floor after the fire broke out.

An update from Detective Lieutenant Daniel Garrigan says the fire happened at the Historic Apartments, also commonly known as the Ram Hotel, a multi-unit living complex at 207 W. Cook Street in downtown Portage.

He says Portage Police officers found the common area hallways and staircase filled with heavy smoke when they arrived on the scene. They'd begun to help residents get out of the building when they were told a child was possibly trapped in a unit on the fifth floor, but the officers couldn't reach the child because of the fire and smoke.

Portage firefighters were able to find and remove the child, but it later died at Divine Savior Healthcare

Det. Lt. Garrigan say the fire has displaced many people who lived at the Historic/Ram and they're being helped by the American Red Cross.

He adds that the fatal fire is under investigation by the police department and the Portage Fire Department.

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A detective with the Portage Police Department has confirmed that a toddler has died in this apartment building fire in Portage. The child's age or name isn't available at this time.

No one else was injured, but responders also assisted a person who is disabled in getting out of the building.

Officials confirm the fire started on the fifth floor of the building about 10:00 a.m. The apartments sit atop a diagonal building that spans Wisconsin (Hwy. 51) and West Cook Streets ( Hwy. 33) in downtown Portage.

PORTAGE (WKOW) -- Dispatchers in Columbia County confirm to 27 News an apartment building is on fire in Portage Sunday morning.

They first received the call a few minutes before 10:00 a.m., and multiple crews were sent to the scene.

The building is located at W Cook St. and De Witt St.