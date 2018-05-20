UPDATE: Monona man dies after falling over Highway 51 overpass near DeForest

UPDATE (WKOW) -- A Monona man has died after falling over an overpass on Highway 51 while trying to help an alleged intoxicated driver who was involved in a crash near DeForest Saturday.

According to Deforest police, around 9:00 p.m, officers responded to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 51 near Bear Tree Parkway in the Village of DeForest.

An initial investigation shows that a 61-year-old Sun Prairie man was driving south on Highway 51 when he struck numerous guardrails before coming to a stop in the lane of traffic. A 25-year-old Monona man, who was passing by, stopped to provide aid to the driver. While trying to gain access to the driver, he fell over the overpass of Highway 51 onto Bear Tree Parkway below.

The 25-year-old Monona man was transported to the hospital where he later died as a result of his injuries.

The 61-year-old driver was also transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was also arrested for Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing and further charges may be referred to the Dane County District Attorney.

The accident remains under investigation by the DeForest Police Department, with assistance from the Wisconsin State Patrol.

*******

DEFOREST (WKOW) -- All southbound lanes on Highway 51 are closed at Bear Creek Parkway after a crash at 9 p.m. Saturday night



Dane County Communications tells 27 News one car was involved in the crash and one person was taken to the hospital.

Dane County sheriff's officials are handing the incident.



This is the second crash on Highway 51 in Dane County on Saturday. Four people were hurt near Windsor shortly before 1 p.m.