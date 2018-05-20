UPDATE: Suspect arrested in suspicious death incident in Rock County

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Town of Beloit police have arrested a New Mexico man in their investigation of a body found behind an elementary school Saturday morning.

In a news release Sunday afternoon, Sgt. Bryan Hasse say Corey T. Sandoval, 26, faces charges related to Duty to Aid a Victim. He says based on preliminary information obtained during the investigation, it appears man died of a drug overdose.

Sandoval is from New Mexico but has some times to the local area.

Sgt. Hasse says Sandoval was booked into the Rock County Jail Sunday morning after town police developed the lead and located him as a suspect. They had help from the Janesville Police Department and police from the Village of Clinton.

The family of the man who died has been notified. His autopsy was completed by the Rock County Medical Examiner’s Office Sunday and further details about his death, as well as his name, will be released later.

Sgt. Hasse says his department continues to investigate the case and that further information will be released with the direction of the Chief of Police.

*******

TOWN OF BELOIT (WKOW) -- Officials are not releasing the identity of a man whose body was found Saturday morning in what they call a "suspicious death."

A news release states officers were called to the Townview Elementary School at 2442 W. Cty Tk Q a little before 9:30 a.m. to find the body, which they believe had been there several hours.

Sgt. Bryan Hasse of the Town of Beloit Police tells Channel 27 News a school employee found the body and called 9-1-1. He adds that while there was no sign of trauma or a struggle, police say the circumstances of how the man got there could be drug related or possibly have stemmed from a medical event.

Investigators don't believe the death happened at the school. They think the dead man, who was around 30, was placed behind the building sometime overnight.

Police aren't releasing his identify until family can be notified and until an autopsy is completed.

Officials have deemed it an isolated event and say there's no danger to the public.