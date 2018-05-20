Hundreds gather for Wings Over Wausau event

Wings Over Wausau brought in more than 100 residents at the Alexander Airport Park Sunday.

The event started with a ceremony to celebrate the newly reconstructed airport park.

One event organizer who dressed up as Amelia Earhart said it's a great way to celebrate Wausau's impact on aviation.

"Wausau's aviation history is very rich we date back to the 1920s with great pioneers," said Jane Janke Johnson of the Marathon County Historical Society. "In 1936 Amelia Earhart visits Wausau and speaks at the Wausau teacher's convention."

The event was free to all and offered reenactments from different parts of Wausau's aviation history as well as a tour of the Downtown Wausau Airport.