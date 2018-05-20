Body found in Wisconsin River in Wood Co.

Paul Kloos died after a manure pit exploded Friday morning, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A Merrill attorney who asked a client to "wear something sexy" to an appointment and sent other sexually suggestive and flirtatious messages received a public reprimand from the state Supreme Court for violating rules of professional conduct.More >>
A body was pulled from the Wisconsin River Sunday, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A Delafield woman’s emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer, and now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.More >>
