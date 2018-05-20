Body found in Wisconsin River in Wood Co. - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Body found in Wisconsin River in Wood Co.

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
WOOD COUNTY (WAOW) -

A body was pulled from the Wisconsin River Sunday, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.

They said they got a call about a body in the river north of the Centralia Dam near Wisconsin Rapids.

The identity and cause of death of the man found are not known at this time.

No other details were released.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.