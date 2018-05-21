Feeling like summer as the week goes on

Tonight: Any light rain ending by late evening. Mostly cloudy with areas of fog possible.

Low: 47 Wind: Light and variable

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy in the morning then some sun developing.

High: 74 Wind: NW to W around 5

The showers Monday kept readings cooler, but we will be reversing that trend in upcoming days. First of all, areas of light rain will be ending in the region Monday night with mostly cloudy skies lingering along with a chance of fog. Lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. The winds will remain light. Tuesday should have a lot of clouds in the morning with gradually increasing sunshine in the afternoon. Highs could rebound to the low to mid 70s with winds from the northwest to west around 5 mph.

Wednesday looks very nice with partly cloudy skies and warmer conditions. Lows will be around the low 50s with highs around 80.

The warm summer-like temperatures will stick around from Thursday into Saturday and it will be more humid as well. A slow moving front approaching from the west will likely bring us several waves of showers and thunderstorms from Thursday to Saturday. Some of them could produce downpours. Otherwise in between any rain there could be patches of sunshine and highs from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Even the nights will be balmy with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

That system will move away leaving us with some sunshine for Sunday and Memorial Day. Highs will likely be in the upper 70s with lows in the 50s. You couldn't ask for much nicer weather than that!

Have a good evening! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:45 p.m., 21-May 2018