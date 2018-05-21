SPECIAL REPORT: Vaping on the rise among kids

According to the Marathon County Health Department, 13 percent of Wisconsin high schoolers are using e-cigarettes.

"It's pretty scary," said Matt Berres, the school resource officer at Marshfield High School.

"I've seen as far as this year goes quite a big uptick," Berres says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, e-cigarettes are now the most commonly used tobacco product among youth.

The CDC says, the devices produce an aerosol by heating a liquid that usually contains nicotine. Flavorings and other chemicals are also added.

"The higher content of nicotine the more addictive the product is going to be," said Jenna Otterholt, the tobacco control coordinator for the Central Wisconsin Tobacco Free Coalition.

Fun, fruity, flavors like mango, key lime pie, and blue raspberry line the shelves at The Vapor Lounge in Rib Mountain.

"Just like when you eat food, drink soda, have a cocktail at a local pub, different people crave different flavors," said Gary Sislo a store manager.

Otterholt says, e-cigarette companies are targeting youth.

However, Sislo disagrees.

"I'm an adult. I like strawberries. I like candies, so does anyone else. So no, they're not marketed towards kids. It's actually an 18-over shop. Kids aren't even allowed in," Sislo says.

However, health department officials say, nearly nine out of 10 Wisconsin kids say they wouldn't try an e-cigarette if it wasn't flavored.

The small size of vaping devices creates big problems in schools.

"The vapor that comes out, dissipates so quickly and it's such a small amount that teachers can't really notice it," Berres said.

Students don't have to go out back or sneak into the bathroom to use these devices, they're so easy to hide, they can conceal them right in class.

A trendy product called "Juul" is changing the game.

"It is similar to any other electronic nicotine delivery system but it's especially popular among youth because it it looks discrete and it comes in unique flavors and it can easily be hidden in backpacks," Otterholt said.

The product looks a lot like a thumb drive, which of course all students have and carry around.

Juul now represents more than half of e-cigarette use.

"There is a pod that inserts to the device and the pod actually contains as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, which is about 200 puffs," Otterholt said. "I've heard from other kids that it's easy to complete those 200 puffs a lot quicker."

She explained that can lead to health problems down the road.

"More often than not, people who use e-cigarettes often turn to cigarettes eventually later on in life," Otterholt said.

Officer Berres says, talking to kids about the dangers is key.

"Knowing what's going on and just talking to them about the dangers and everything and what your expectations are, I think that would be big," Berres said.

Juul says its product was made exclusively for adults looking to quit smoking. It is investing $30 million into independent research and youth and parent education.

The company told ABC News: "We cannot be more emphatic on this point: No young person or non-nicotine user should ever try Juul."