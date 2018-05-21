SPECIAL REPORT: Vaping on the rise among kids

A manure pump malfunction is to blame for the death of Paul Kloos, 19, of Stratford, according to Marathon County investigators.More >>
Paul Kloos died after a manure pit exploded Friday morning, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
A Delafield woman’s emphasis on diet helped her in her battle against cancer, and now her approach will be studied by researchers at Harvard University to see if it can help others.More >>
Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in TexasMore >>
Clouds and fog early Tuesday then some sunshine. Considerable warming the rest of the week.More >>
Hundreds of Harley riders hopped on their hogs Friday evening to parade through Wausau.More >>
A body was pulled from the Wisconsin River Sunday, according to the Wood County Sheriff's Department.More >>
