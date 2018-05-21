Dean accused of harassment resurfaces at 2 other schools

Records show a University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point official who handled sexual misconduct complaints and resigned when he was accused of sexually harassing a woman on campus in 2015, went on to hold similar positions at other universities.

UW-Stevens Point placed Shawn Wilson, assistant dean of students, on leave in September 2015 following the harassment complaint. Wilson resigned the following month.

University documents obtained by the Stevens Point Journal and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel show Wilson then landed similar jobs at Knox College in Galesburg, Illinois and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire.

Officials at both those schools say a UW-Stevens Point supervisor they contacted for a job reference didn't disclose the harassment investigation. Wilson worked at Knox College until September 2016, then went to UW-Eau Claire, where he resigned last November.