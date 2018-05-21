32nd Honor Flight mission fly out to Washington D.C.

More than 100 Central Wisconsin veterans are headed out to Washington D.C for a day trip.

The Never Forgotten Honor Flight is celebrating its 32nd mission to honor war veterans.

101 veterans boarded the plane. One veteran was from the World War II era, while the rest were from Vietnam.

"I'm really excited, it's my first time," said Vietnam veteran Kenneth Moeser, who is traveling with his daughter.

During their trip they will visit the Korean, Vietnam, and Lincoln Memorials, along with the WWII Memorial.

Former Green Bay Packer player Gilbert Brown, a special guest on the flight, said he's looking forward to the experience.

"See them out there participating and doing this and being able to be apart of this is awesome," Brown said.

The group will return back to Central Wisconsin Airport tonight at 10 p.m.