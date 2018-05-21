Wisconsin Rapids PD searching for armed robbery suspect

Wisconsin Rapids Police are still searching for a man suspected of armed robbery at a Jimmy John's restaurant.

An employee said the suspect entered the restaurant Sunday, showed a handgun, and demanded money, according to a press release. The employee obliged and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money, the release said.

It is unknown if the man left on foot or in a vehicle. The employee was not injured in the incident.

The suspect is said to be a male in his late 50s, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is also described as having facial hair, with a bushy mustache.

Surveillance video will be released following a review, according to police.

If you have any information, please contact the Wood County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-325-7867. You can also text them at 274637 and start your message with WCCS, or online at www.woodcountycrimestoppers.com.