Police shocked man's tale of being stalked by pig turns out to be true

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WISN) -- Police in a Cleveland suburb thought they had a drunk on their hands when a man called to report a pig following him home from a train station.

"He went on to state that he was being followed by a pig and didn’t know what to do. A pig. Riiiight," a post on the North Ridgeville Police Department Facebook page reads. "Night shift responded to the obviously drunk guy walking home from the bar at 5:26 in the morning. He was at least drunk enough to call the police on himself while hallucinating."

An officer arrived on the scene early Saturday to find the man was very sober and a pig was, in fact, following him.

The officer managed to "wrangle" pig into his patrol car and transported it to the station. It was eventually reunited with its owner.

Writing on Facebook, police mentioned “the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they’re funny is actually unoriginal and trying too hard.”