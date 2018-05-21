Fix It Up Wausau program to give neighborhoods a newer look

The Fix It Up Wausau program would allow current and potential home owners to to give their homes a newer look with a low interest loan of 1 percent offered through the city.

Selected applicants can receive up to $75,000 to rehabilitate their homes.

"We have a large chunk of money to use and we could go up to 9 or 10 houses," said Terra Plasiance, the Community Development Specialist.

She said the program would hopefully start a domino affect throughout various neighborhoods.

"There's a lot of them out there that are kind of broken down and sitting there," she said. " We would like to see those get rehabbed and revitalize the whole neighborhood, hopefully."

There are eight neighborhoods participating such as East Towne and Longfellow. However, Plasiance said the city will decide case by case.

She said the process is simple, with a first come first served basis.

"We go in and the buyer or the person who owns the home decides what they want to do to: rehabilitate the home and kind of completely transform it," Plasiance said.

So far, three home owners have applied for the loans with one wanting to turn his duplex into a single family home.

"We are really looking to mimic the extreme make over look," she said. "Everything from interior,exterior,landscaping and windows."

Plasiance is hopeful that this program will transform homes to make a better neighborhood.

"We are looking to do a couple in a year to start hopefully it will become a trend." she said.

Applicants must be home owners already or in the process of buying a home they would rehabilitate.

There is also a standard verification of credit to ensure repayment of the loan.

Applicants can pay as low as $100 a month for 30 years to repay the city.