NFL: Patricia's past not subject to personal conduct policy

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

AP Exclusive: A Northern California judge says he would handle the sexual assault case of former Stanford University swimmer Brock Turner the same way today as he did almost two years ago

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Parkland school shooting survivors are expressing outrage and heartbreak on social media in the aftermath of the latest school shooting in Texas

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Fast-moving lava crossed a road and isolated about 40 homes in a rural subdivision below Hawaii's Kilauea volcano Friday, forcing at least four people to be evacuated by county and National Guard helicopters.

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

Hawaii residents forced to evacuate their homes because of lava oozing from cracks in their neighborhoods are growing weary

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

In mourning Texas town, families endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Texas mourners endure grief that 'none of us can comprehend'

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

Lava that started moving faster in recent days is pouring into the ocean, bringing additional dangers to Hawaii's Big Island

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

President Donald Trump praised new CIA Director Gina Haspel at her swearing-in ceremony Monday, saying there was "no one in this country better qualified" for the job

The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.

The Connecticut medical examiner's office has confirmed the identity of man who barricaded himself on his property before dying in an explosion that also injured nine police officers.

A white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran said he was being attacked when he fired on the man.

A white former Atlanta-area police officer who fatally shot an unarmed, naked, mentally ill black veteran said he was being attacked when he fired on the man.

Former officer who shot naked man says he was being attacked

Former officer who shot naked man says he was being attacked

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

The State University of New York has placed a high-ranking official on leave after it was revealed that he may have fabricated a story about surviving a bombing in Afghanistan and other claims in a speech last fall.

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a Texas high school.

An outgoing and 'really funny' student who blocked the door to try to prevent the gunman from entering the classroom and an exchange student who aspired to work in civil service were among the 10 people killed at a...

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

(AP Photo/Fareed Khan). Abdul Aziz Sheikh, center, father of Sabika Sheikh, a victim of a shooting at a Texas high school, shows a picture of his daughter in Karachi, Pakistan, Saturday, May 19, 2018. The Pakistani foreign exchange student is among tho...

St. Louis judge says it will be up to a special prosecutor to decide whether the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens moves forward.

St. Louis judge says it will be up to a special prosecutor to decide whether the invasion-of-privacy case against Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens moves forward.

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the Civil Courts building after speaking with reporters on the steps of the Civil Court building on Monday, May 14, 2018, after the case against him was dismissed. Greite...

(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP). Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens leaves the Civil Courts building after speaking with reporters on the steps of the Civil Court building on Monday, May 14, 2018, after the case against him was dismissed. Greite...

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

A new Supreme Court will allow employers to prohibit workers from banding together to complain about pay and conditions in the workplace.

Authorities hunt for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

Authorities hunt for suspects after witness says Maryland police officer was run over by Jeep and fatally injured.

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). An emergency vehicle passes a roadblock near a scene where a Baltimore County police officer died, while investigating a suspicious vehicle, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall, Md. Heavily armed police swarmed into the lea...

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky). An emergency vehicle passes a roadblock near a scene where a Baltimore County police officer died, while investigating a suspicious vehicle, Monday, May 21, 2018, in Perry Hall, Md. Heavily armed police swarmed into the lea...

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

Prosecutor tells seniors graduating from Texas high school where mass shooting occurred: 'You are entering into a war zone in this world, and it's a spiritual war zone'.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip). Santa Fe High School graduates bow their heads in prayer during a Baccalaureate service Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Santa Fe, Texas. A gunman opened fire inside Santa Fe High School Friday, May 18, 2018, killing multiple people.

Federal prosecutors have filed court documents in which the Alaska man agrees to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people and wounded six last year.

Federal prosecutors have filed court documents in which the Alaska man agrees to plead guilty to a Florida airport shooting rampage that killed five people and wounded six last year.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

Authorities say man intentionally rammed vehicle into a North Carolina restaurant busy with weekend lunch crowd, killing his daughter, another person and injuring several others.

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

(Gaston County Sheriff's Office via AP). This Sunday, May 20, 2018, booking photo provided by the Gaston County Sheriff's Office shows Roger Self. Police say that Self intentionally rammed a vehicle into a restaurant shortly after midday Sunday, May 20...

(AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File). FILE - In this May 10, 2018, file photo, Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia addresses the media at the team's football training facility in Allen Park, Mich. The NFL says sexual assault allegations against Patricia f...

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) - The NFL has determined sexual assault allegations against Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia from 1996 are not subject to its personal conduct policy.

"The allegations occurred well before his affiliation with the NFL," the league said Monday after completing its review of the Lions' interviewing process.

Patricia has said he was falsely accused of allegations that resurfaced in a Detroit News report . The accuser did not testify and the case was dismissed. He and a friend were indicted 22 years ago by a Texas grand jury on one count each of aggravated sexual assault. They were accused of assaulting a woman on South Padre Island.

"I was innocent then," Patricia said earlier this month, a day after the newspaper report. "And, I am innocent now."

The Lions have said a pre-employment background check did not reveal the incident and they are standing by Patricia.

The NFL review determined the Lions were appropriate and thorough during the interview process. The league said Patricia did not mislead anyone with the Lions and adds he was under no league or other requirement to raise the issue.

"We determined that the Lions handled the interview process in a thoughtful and comprehensive manner and fully and appropriately complied with all applicable employment laws," the league said. "As we learned from both Mr. Patricia and the Lions, the matter was not part of his employment interview process for job opportunities outside of or within the NFL."

The Lions hired Patricia in February after firing Jim Caldwell. The former Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute offensive lineman was hired by the Patriots in 2004. Patricia became one of Bill Belichick's top assistants, serving as defensive coordinator from 2012 through last season.

"For 14 years in our organization, Matt conducted himself with great integrity and is known to be an outstanding coach, person and family man," Belichick said earlier this month. "We have always been confident in Matt's character and recommended him highly to become the head coach of the Detroit Lions."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

___

Follow Larry Lage on Twitter at http://twitter.com/larrylage

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.