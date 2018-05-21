Mosinee school district receives 'TEACH' grant

The Mosinee School District now has $50,000 dollars to revamp technology.

Gov. Scott Walker stopped at the elementary school Monday to announce the grant.

"All this is about using state of the art technology to help stimulate kids to get the best education possible," Walker said. "We're not just throwing money at it with grants but really saying we're going to tie in to where they have effective programs to drive educational outcomes and improvements in education."

'Technology for Educational Achievment' gives money to school districts statewide. The goal of 'TEACH' is to improve infrastructure and provide money for technology training for educators.

School leaders said the money is something they don't take for granted.

"We are focusing on a wireless upgrade so adding wireless internet across the entire school district," Brady Mesenberg, the school district's director of technology, said. "We want to make sure that there's no areas in our building that a teacher can't reliably plan to use something for the day, a lesson, a unit, whatever that might be."

Mesenberg said the school district plans to start putting in the wireless connectors the summer and they hope to have the project complete by next school year.