Wisconsin has nine companies on 2018 Fortune 500 list

Wisconsin has nine companies on the 2018 Fortune 500 list, the same as in 2017.

Fortune magazine on Monday morning released its 64th annual list of the largest companies in the U.S., ranked by reported revenues for 2017.

Among Wisconsin firms, the biggest change was Milwaukee-based motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson Inc.’s placement. The company fell 53 spots to No. 488.

The Wisconsin-based firms on the Fortune 500 list are:

104: Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Co., Milwaukee, $29.3 billion (down from 97)

143: ManpowerGroup, Milwaukee, $21 billion (up from 146)

157: Kohl’s Corp., Menomonee Falls, $19.1 billion (down from 150)

311: American Family Insurance Group, Madison, $9.5 billion (up from 315)

372: WEC Energy Group, Milwaukee, $7.6 billion (down from 368)

414: Oshkosh Corp., Oshkosh, $6.8 billion (up from 425)

445: Rockwell Automation Inc., Milwaukee, $6.3 billion (down from 442)

487: Fiserv Inc., Brookfield, $5.7 billion (down from 471)

488: Harley-Davidson Inc., Milwaukee, $5.6 billion (down from 435)

Thirteen other Wisconsin companies were ranked in the Fortune 1000.