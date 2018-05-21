Farming community reacts to Marathon Co. manure pump death - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Farming community reacts to Marathon Co. manure pump death

By Brianna Hollis, Multimedia Journalist
A manure pump malfunction is to blame for the death of Paul Kloos, 19, of Stratford, according to Marathon County investigators. 

Community members are calling the accident a tragedy, saying Kloos was taken too soon. 

Diane and Bob Biadasz know this story line all too well. Their son Mike died in a freak farming accident in 2016. 

"No matter what, any time you lose someone in a farm accident that young it's tragic," said Bob. 

Investigators have not released what type of malfunction the equipment Kloos was using underwent. 

The 19-year-old started his job at BFS pumping just one week before the tragedy. 

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Clark County man died last year from a manure pump machinery incident back in 2017. Investigators there said a valve blew off a liquid manure pump and struck the man in the face. 

"The farming community sticks together no matter how far apart you are," said Diane. 

A funeral service for Kloos is set for Wednesday. 

