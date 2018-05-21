Farming community reacts to Marathon Co. manure pump death

A manure pump malfunction is to blame for the death of Paul Kloos, 19, of Stratford, according to Marathon County investigators.

Community members are calling the accident a tragedy, saying Kloos was taken too soon.

Diane and Bob Biadasz know this story line all too well. Their son Mike died in a freak farming accident in 2016.

"No matter what, any time you lose someone in a farm accident that young it's tragic," said Bob.

Investigators have not released what type of malfunction the equipment Kloos was using underwent.

The 19-year-old started his job at BFS pumping just one week before the tragedy.

Meanwhile, a 24-year-old Clark County man died last year from a manure pump machinery incident back in 2017. Investigators there said a valve blew off a liquid manure pump and struck the man in the face.

"The farming community sticks together no matter how far apart you are," said Diane.

A funeral service for Kloos is set for Wednesday.