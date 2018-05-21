Search continues for murder suspect in Rusk County

Authorities are asking for the public's help, after the search for the suspect in a murder in Rusk County entered its fourth day.

Investigators said they searched the Blue Hills area near Bruce Sunday, after a possible sighting of Preston Kraft. But Monday, no new leads came in. As a precaution, Rusk County Sheriff Jeffrey Wallace asked area schools to keep kids inside.

Kraft is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Robert Pettit of Conrath. The deadly attack happened Friday afternoon near Blueberry Rd. in Conrath.

Kraft is considered "armed and dangerous." Police have warned residents in the area to lock their doors and cars, and not to leave their keys inside vehicles. According to a press release, a white Mitsubishi Eclipse that Kraft was driving was found abandoned in northwestern Rusk County.

If you have any information about Kraft, please contact the Rusk County Sheriff's Office at 715-532-2200 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.