Weston board discussing performance of administrator

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WESTON (WAOW) -

The Weston Village Board will hold a special meeting Thursday where they'll be discussing the performance of Village Administrator Dan Guild.

According to board trustee Wally Sparks, he and another trustee asked for the meeting because of serious concerns over Guild's performance.

According to the agenda, the board will look to move into closed session to consider the dismissal, demotion, licensing or discipline of Guild.

The meeting will be at 4:30 Thursday afternoon.

