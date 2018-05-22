Two hurt in rollover crash in Marathon County - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Two hurt in rollover crash in Marathon County

By Curtis Rauen, Evening Producer
KRONENWETTER (WAOW) -- Two people are hurt after a rollover crash in Kronenwetter, according to police on scene.

It happened around 9:15 p.m. Monday off HWY 39 near Pine Grove Drive.

A News 9 reporter witnessed a person being taken away by ambulance, but the extent of their injuries are unknown.

No other details are known at this time.

