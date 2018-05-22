Feeling like Summer later this week

Today: Cloudy during the morning, then sunshine developing for the afternoon.

High: 74 Wind: North around 5 becoming West

Tonight: Clear to partly cloudy.

Low: 54 Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warm.

High: 80 Wind: SW 5-10

Most of May has been above normal and it looks like we will end up that way over the last week or so as well. You will probably be turning on your air conditioners later this week.

Today will start out cloudy and then the sun should break out during the afternoon. Temps will be a little above normal and comfortable for this time of year, reaching the low to mid 70s. Winds will be light, starting out from the north and then turning more westerly during the afternoon. The weather should remain quiet for tonight and tomorrow as well. With a southwesterly wind on Wednesday, a bit warmer air will flow into Northcentral Wisconsin. Under partly cloudy skies tomorrow, high temps should hit the upper 70s to low 80s.

A weak upper level weather system will move into our area on Thursday and it might linger over the Great Lakes region of the country all the way through the holiday weekend. The jet stream flow is not too strong so weather systems will tend to move slow or get stuck in some areas. That will be the case for Wisconsin. We will have chances of scattered showers and thunderstorms each day from Thursday through Monday. The highest chance of wet weather will be on Friday (60%). The lowest chances will be on Sunday and Monday (20%). Don't get too depressed about the holiday weekend weather though, it does not look like the type of rain that will be continuous. It will be scattered and spotty and mainly developing in the afternoon and evening on most days.

Along with the rain chances, temps will be quite warm and the humidity will be higher. High temps will reach the low to mid 80s from Thursday through Saturday and the still top out around 80 on Sunday and Monday. It will seem a lot like the middle of Summer.

Have a fabulous Tuesday, Meteorologist Justin Loew, 4:30 a.m. 22-May, 2018