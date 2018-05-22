Warm and muggy spell ahead with t-storm chances

Tuesday night: A few clouds.

Low: 52 Wind: Light and variable

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer.

High: 80 Wind: SW to S 5-10

I hope you have a good fan or your air conditioning in working order. You will likely need them to stay comfortable late this week, right into early next week as the warmest air of the season so far moves in. First of all for Tuesday night it will just be partly cloudy with lows in the low 50s. Winds will be light. Wednesday should be partly cloudy and warm with highs around 80 degrees. The wind will be from the southwest to south at 5-10 mph.

More humid air will push into the area Thursday, and stick with us through the holiday weekend. A weak front in our region combined with some upper level disturbances should produce some occasional pockets of showers and thunderstorms. Otherwise there should also be some periods of sunshine each day during this very warm spell.

Highs will reach the low to mid 80s from Thursday through the middle of next week. If we do get a day of nearly full sunshine and the right wind direction, some upper 80s are not out of the question. With the dew points in the 60s, it will feel even warmer than that. The low temperatures each night should drop into the upper 50s to mid 60s. Keep in mind the average high this time of the year is around 70 with average lows around 50. So yes, we will be much warmer than normal.

Have a great night! Meteorologist Tony Schumacher, 3:20 p.m., 22-May 2018