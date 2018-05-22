'He's peeing! Oh my God!': Man reportedly groped woman, urinated on seat during flight

Authorities say a drunken passenger urinated on an airplane after flight attendants moved him for touching a woman’s leg and making crude comments.

A federal complaint accuses Michael A. Haag of one count each of interfering with flight attendants and exposing himself on Frontier Airlines flight 864 Thursday from Denver to Charleston, South Carolina.

An FBI agent writes Haag ordered vodka drinks and made one woman uncomfortable with crude comments.

The Post and Courier reports Haag told the first woman he was feeling "physically excited" because he was going to visit an old girlfriend. He then asked the woman questions about her husband and stared at her legs, making the woman "more and more uncomfortable."

The agent wrote another woman began yelling "stop touching me" and "back off" when Haag touched her leg repeatedly.

The complaint says Haag was moved to another seat, where a third passenger, identified only as Emily, said the man continued to behave badly.

“They bring the man to the back across from me so they said 'you might want to get up just in case he tries to touch you,'” Emily told KDVR. “He was out of his mind. Like he couldn’t speak, he was mumbling. This man was extremely intoxicated.”

She took a phone out to take a picture of the man. That's when she said the situation went from uncomfortable to gross.

“While I have my phone out trying to take a discreet photo, he starts to pee and urinate on the seat in front of him,” she said.

Emily reportedly snapped a picture that shows a stream of urine hitting the back of the seat in front of the man.

“And I scream, 'he’s f---ing peeing. He’s peeing! Oh my god!' And the flight attendant doesn’t even acknowledge him at first. Acknowledges me and says 'you need to calm down and stop cursing,'” she said.

Though she was given a $200 voucher and her bag fees were waived, Emily believes the airline could have controlled the situation better.

“I think they handled it extremely poorly,” she said. “Someone should have sat with him.”

“Frontier has zero tolerance for behavior that affects the safety of our passengers and crew," the company said in a statement to the Post and Courier. "We are supporting authorities in their investigation.”

Haag was released from custody on a $25,000 bond, which restricts his travel to South Carolina and Colorado, and bars "excessive" alcohol use.