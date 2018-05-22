First responders recognized for National EMS Week

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized a week to celebrate the important work EMS workers do day to day.

The Mosinee Fire District is one of hundreds of stations in Wisconsin with EMS providers.

The department has 16 EMTs, 11 advanced EMTs, and 2 first responders.

Fire chief Stephen Haas said he's proud of his team and called them selfless, knowledgeable, and brave workers.

"To have a week that's actually designated for the providers is good, it makes you feel good," Haas said.

Every year, the station goes through a number of training session to ensure the team is prepared for the unexpected.

"There's a lot of things that we see that normal people don't see," Haas said. "You're doing the greater good, and there's a bigger picture."

The station also records the average response time throughout the year. In 2017, they cut down more than one minute on their time.

National EMS Week goes on until May 26th.