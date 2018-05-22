Wausau man accused in 2015 Sugar Shack robbery reaches plea deal

WAUSAU (WAOW) - On the day his trial was to start, a 23-year-old Wausau man reached a plea agreement Tuesday in the robbery of an ice cream shop nearly three years ago, according to online Marathon County court records.

Thomas McKay pleaded no contest to theft and burglary as prosecutors amended charges that accused him of being armed with a gun and knife in the May 31, 2015, robbery of the Sugar Shack in Weston, court records. An unrelated misdemeanor drug charge in another case was also dismissed in the deal.

McKay is to be sentenced Aug. 7. He has been in jail on a $25,000 cash bond for nearly three years, records indicate.

According to police, McKay, wearing a mask, entered the unlocked ice cream shop and demand money from a female worker who was closing for the night. Sugar Shack's owner said the thief stole about $600.

McKay was implicated in the robbery by a girl who police saw sitting inside a vehicle in a nearby parking lot. A BB gun, knife and some money were discovered near the scene, police said.