Bass Lake Golf Course was founded in 1926 and went through a complete renovation in Spring of 2001. Bass Lake, one of the best-kept secrets in Northwoods, is cut out of oak and pine trees lining the well-manicured fairways and greens. The back nine has more of a hilly terrain while the front nine is tight with water coming into play on at least seven of the eighteen holes.



Bass Lake offers four sets of tees, Black (6308), Blue (5922), White (5363) and Red (4769), for golfers of all ages and ability levels. What lacks in length from the Black tees, must be made up with accuracy of the short irons. This challenge requires position play to adapt to the small greens, blind holes, water hazards, sand traps, woods and environmental areas.



The course is nestled in the woods revealing many beautiful views and abundant wildlife. The roughs, fairways, tees, and greens are always well maintained by Superintendent Dave VanAuken and his staff. Bass Lake Golf Course welcomes the public to come out and enjoy a day with our staff!