Police release video of suspect in Jimmy John's robbery

Wisconsin Rapids Police have released surveillance video of the suspect in the Jimmy John's robbery.

There are two scenes in the video. The first shows close screenshots of the suspect inside the restaurant Sunday. The second shows the suspect, who removed a layer of his clothing, walking away from the restaurant after the robbery.

The suspect is said to be a male in his late 50s, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. He is also described as having facial hair, with a bushy mustache.

If you have any information about this crime or any other crime you can go to the Wood County Crime Stoppers web site: www.woodcountycrimestoppers.com and or call 1-877-325-7867.