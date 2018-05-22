UPDATE: Man charged with Feb. Wausau murder

A 56-year-old man has been charged with the February death of a 77-year-old man in his Wausau garage, according to a news release from the Wausau Police Department.

Lee Franck appeared in court Tuesday afternoon.

"Early on in Lyle Leith's homicide investigation it was very evident to us that Lee Franck was a person of interest due to some altercations that had taken place leading up to the homicide," Lieutenant Bill Kolb of the Wausau Police Department said.

Lyle Leith was found dead in his garage on the 1000 block of Kickbusch Street on February 20th. The medical examiner's office determined he died from "multiple and extensive wounds to his head."

Franck is also facing two disorderly conduct charges involving domestic abuse. Prosecutors say Franck and Leith had a disagreement about Franck's relationship with Leith's daughter days before Leith was found dead.

Leith's daughter told police Franck said things like "you will all pay" and "I hope your family dies" in arguments that took place in mid-February, according to a criminal complaint.

"Right now it's substantially a circumstantial case but there's a lot of circumstances that fit together that point to Mr. Franck as being the one that killed Mr. Leith," Kolb said.

Franck has been in custody since February. He remains in jail on a $750,000 cash bond.

