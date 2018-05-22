Waterford man guilty of one felony, acquitted of three others in Wausau carjacking

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A jury Tuesday found a Waterford man guilty of car theft for jumping inside a running car - parked at a Wausau restaurant - and stealing it with an elderly woman and one-year-old child inside, according to according to online Marathon County court records.

But the jury acquitted Mark Eliopulos, 46, of three other felonies - false imprisonment and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety - in the Oct. 5 incident that led to a police chase at speeds up to 115 mph, court records said.

Eliopulos, who took the witness stand to testify in his own defense, was arrested after OnStar in the stolen car remotely shut it down on Interstate 39 near Hancock, investigators said.

The jury deliberated about 3 1/2 hours before reaching its verdicts, court records said. The trial began Monday.

No sentencing date was immediately set.

Eliopulos has already been sentenced to three years probation in Waushara County in the incident, according to online court records.

He pleaded no contest to one felony count of fleeing an officer with a vehicle. The probation included 90 days in jail, starting in early November.