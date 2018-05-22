Indianhead Golf Course

An 18-hole championship public golf course carved beautifully out of the rolling Wisconsin countryside, Indianhead Golf Coursewill test the skills of the most accomplished golfer, while still providing an enjoyable challenge for players of all levels. With natural beauty and abundant wildlife, the back nine is nestled in the picturesque scene of a Northern Wisconsin forest.



In addition to first-class golf along with a PGA Professional on staff, Indianhead offers a Driving Range, Practice Green & Bunker as well as a complete Pro Shop. We would love to host your next outing or special event at Indianhead. We have a full bar, dining room and banquet facilities in our clubhouse. We can accomodate you for any occasion.



Indianhead is located just outside Mosinee, Wisconsin, in the heart of the Wisconsin River Valley between Wausau and Stevens Point.